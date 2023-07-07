This rendering of the North Central Ohio Industrial Museum highlights the present and future of multiple area manufacturers. Museum president Jerry Miller is hoping to open the new exhibits by September.
MANSFIELD — The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum’s (NCOIM) mission is to preserve and showcase regional manufacturing history, and educate future generations about their opportunities in the industry.
“The entrepreneurial spirit that drove our rich past is still alive and well,” said NCOIM president Jerry Miller. “Those industries of the past are part of an ongoing evolution.
“Manufacturing was key to our past, is vital to our present, and will remain so long into our future.”
The museum is located inside the Ohio State Reformatory and has been renovating exhibits to showcase more interactive elements and the current state of manufacturing.
“The right side will be our history, with artifacts and photos, and once you walk through a replica of the Westinghouse doors, that’s the present-day and our future,” Miller said.
The museum is currently finishing exhibits for the current operations of Gorman-Rupp, Charter Next Generation/ Ideal Electric and TE Connectivity.
There will also be displays dedicated to the consulting services of the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network and Richland County Development Group.
Miller said he is hoping to open the updated museum for the Champions of Industry dinner on Aug. 31.
“We’ve been working really hard the last few months and getting a bunch of donations from some local people and lots of support from businesses,” he said.
Miller is also finalizing interactive exhibits for NCOIM’s Champions of Industry and Women in Industry.
Gayle Gorman Green is a member of the NCOIM Champions of Industry and will be highlighted in the Women in Industry Hall of Fame. Angela Phillips will join the ranks in August after the Hall of Fame dinner.
In addition to the other exhibits, Miller said NCOIM will add Art & Industry and Inventor’s Corner exhibits. He also hopes to host touring exhibits about manufacturing.
“We’re also working with Fred Boll and the Buckeye Imagination Museum to add some interactive exhibits for kids and teens in their facility,” Miller said.
“We hope that between that and school visits, some of our area youth will come down to the museum.”
NCOIM’s address is 100 Reformatory Road. It is located between the cell blocks in the Ohio State Reformatory. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday–Saturday from April 1 to September 1. Hours from November 15 to March 31 are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday–Sunday.
The museum usually follows the Reformatory’s schedule and is closed for special events, including Inkcarceration and Blood Prison.
NCOIM will host its annual Champions of Industry dinner on Aug. 31 in the Reformatory’s main guardroom. Tickets can be purchased through Miller by contacting contact@ncoim.org or 419-528-8107 while still available.
NCOIM will also host a retirees luncheon on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. Anyone who has retired from a regional manufacturing company is invited to attend the free event and join Miller for museum tours at noon. Reservations are limited to 200 seats and can be claimed through contact@ncoim.org or 419-528-8107.