MANSFIELD -- Jerry Miller said Friday that he couldn’t count the number of people who have contributed to the North Central Ohio Industrial Museum.
Financial supporters, local manufacturing companies and memorabilia donors have all supported the museum’s new displays.
Miller, the NCOIM president, celebrated the museum’s progress with some financial supporters and artifact donors on Friday with the dedication of a new donor wall.
The donor wall will be one of the first things visitors see after walking through the bullpen of the Ohio State Reformatory.
“And this donor wall is framed by the original Tappan walkway, which we chiseled out when the building was being torn down,” Miller said.
“That means a lot because you think about how many thousands of people walked under this to go to work, and now we can display it here.”
Miller Fabricating & Welding constructed the donor wall, designed by Kevin Haring. Tridico Sign Company donated the sign above the display.
Students in the North End Community Improvement Collaborative’s Summer Manufacturing Institute Camp’s also helped construct the donor wall and were able to see their handiwork on Friday with a museum tour.
Jim Weist, president and owner of Michael Byrne Manufacturing, which is featured on the donor wall, said he loved seeing area students learn more about manufacturing history.
“It’s so great to see young kids inspired by what they see here,” he said. “Coming through this, I think everyone will go, ‘Wow, this is really interesting,’ or ‘I didn’t know that.’ So it’s so great to see that people are interested in the history of north central Ohio.”
Weist said his company is proud to support NCOIM. Even the 20-year manufacturing veteran learned new things from the history displays.
“I didn’t realize how much impact Mansfield had on the entire manufacturing industry until walking through this museum, and it’s nice that our family has a little sliver of that with Michael Byrne Manufacturing,” Weist said.
Ann Von Saas, the granddaughter of Ideal Electric founder Glen Vinson, also donated to NCOIM to support the museum’s growth.
“It’s a wonderful thing Jerry is doing here and I know everyone is so happy to support this project,” she said. “He really doesn’t even have to ask for support because the whole community is excited.”
Mark Hess, owner of Hess Industries and Clinch Solutions, said he appreciated how so many manufacturing companies of the past and present are highlighted in NCOIM.
“We’ve had so many icons of manufacturing all in this area, and most of the business founders were just them taking a chance and putting their livelihood on the line,” he said.
“And even after some of them were successful, they’re taking chances and making decisions on a daily basis to provide good jobs. It’s just great to see that history highlighted and we wanted to support that.”
Miller said he hopes to complete most of NCOIM’s displays by the end of August.
NCOIM’s address is 100 Reformatory Road. It is located between the cell blocks in the Ohio State Reformatory.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday–Saturday from April 1 to September 1. Hours from November 15 to March 31 are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday–Sunday.
To donate to NCOIM, go online or call the museum at 419-528-8107.
Major sponsors of the museum to date include the Gorman Family Foundation, Conard Foundation, Hire Family Foundation, Taylor Family Foundation, Milliron Family Foundation, the Esther & Robert Black Family Foundation, Humphrey Family Foundation, Gordon Black Foundation and Lind Media.