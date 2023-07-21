ncoimdonors

Supporters of the North Central Ohio Industrial Museum pose for a photo in front of the new donor wall on Friday. Eighteen contributors are currently featured on the wall.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Jerry Miller said Friday that he couldn’t count the number of people who have contributed to the North Central Ohio Industrial Museum.

Financial supporters, local manufacturing companies and memorabilia donors have all supported the museum’s new displays.

A donor wall framed by the original Tappan walkway arch.