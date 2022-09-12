BELLVILLE -- Nolan Liberti is proof that you're never to young to start working towards your dream.
The 6-year-old Bellville resident recently launched Nolan's Sidewalk Service to raise funds for his very own dirt bike.
BELLVILLE -- Nolan Liberti is proof that you're never to young to start working towards your dream.
The 6-year-old Bellville resident recently launched Nolan's Sidewalk Service to raise funds for his very own dirt bike.
“I want to drive it around, up and down the alley, and I want to start racing," he said.
Nolan works closely with his father Brendan, sprucing up sidewalks and flower beds for his neighbors.
“He asked me, 'Dad will you buy me a dirt bike?' " Brendan said. "I said 'No bud, I’m not going to buy you a dirt bike. But you can earn your dirt bike' and that's kind of how that idea was born."
Brendan offered to match every dollar his son earns towards his ride. Nolan takes on the simpler and safer tasks, like picking up the dirt and grass clippings after his dad edges a driveway. He also uses a leaf blower to clear sidewalks and does most of the operation's weed eating.
“I kind of like go around and get the edges so all the grass gets off of the sidewalks," he explained.
Nolan's Sidewalk Service also offers weed spraying, though Brendan typically takes that on to ensure precision.
“Stuff that there really is no danger in, that's where Nolan kind of takes over as much as possible until he matures -- then he'll start doing everything," Brendan said. "But for now, Dad's pretty involved.”
Brendan said he's enjoyed working with his son. They typically work two or three homes a week in between school, soccer and baseball games.
“He’s a kid so we try not to make it a burden," he said. “It’s rewarding. It’s fun. I'm really proud of his hard work and hopefully continues and keeps at it."
Most business comes from neighbors, but Brendan said he and Nolan will travel upon request. To contact Nolan's Sidewalk Service, call or text 419-989-9650.
Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.