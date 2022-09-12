Nolan Liberti 2

Nolan Liberti, 6, of Bellville recently launched Nolan's Sidewalk Service to raise money for a dirt bike.

BELLVILLE -- Nolan Liberti is proof that you're never to young to start working towards your dream. 

The 6-year-old Bellville resident recently launched Nolan's Sidewalk Service to raise funds for his very own dirt bike. 

Nolan Liberti

