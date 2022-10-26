His team spent about eight months renovating the building. Kopp said he's excited to see everyone’s work come together, and is grateful to his business neighbor for telling him about the property.
“I grew up in the Madison area, so the location’s kind of sentimental to me as well,” Kopp said.
Jamie Kendall, K&S Painting and Roofing owner, told Kopp when the building next door was available to rent. Now that both companies are in the same area, Kendall said he thinks it will help increase each business’ number of customers.
“I think it’s a boost up for both of us,” Kendall said. “We’re just two good businessmen building each other up.”
Next Level Interior Renovations has displays of bathroom showers and vanities, a kitchen showroom and a selection of tile and cabinets.
Jamie Chester, an installer for Next Level, said his favorite projects are kitchen and bathroom remodels. He helped put together the showroom with other installers.
“It’s a pretty big accomplishment, now everybody can come in and see what we can do for them,” Chester said. “We do quality work.”
Kopp started his business as Next Level Drywall but it quickly grew to include comprehensive home remodeling work. He said his team can complete projects within a 50-mile radius of Mansfield.
“We offer financing, and we’re super competitive on our pricing,” he said.
Next Level Interior Renovations is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To reach the business, call 419-512-1928 or follow the company onFacebook.