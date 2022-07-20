Blanton's friend, Lisa Hanline, poses with soon-to-be client, Murphy.

Blanton's friend, Lisa Hanline, poses with soon-to-be client, Murphy.

 By Gabi Morando, Scripps Howard Foundation Intern

SHELBY – Ginny Robinson sat quietly Tuesday, cup of coffee in hand, basking in her daughter’s success. It was quite a contrast to the crowd of people chatting and laughing after the ribbon cutting ceremony of Sarah’s Pooch Parlor in Shelby.

Robinson smiled as she looked out into the group of people in front of her and said she prays that things go well for her daughter Sarah Blanton, owner of the dog grooming business.

GALLERY: Sarah's Pooch Parlor

1 of 7
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today.

Tags