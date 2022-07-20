SHELBY – Ginny Robinson sat quietly Tuesday, cup of coffee in hand, basking in her daughter’s success. It was quite a contrast to the crowd of people chatting and laughing after the ribbon cutting ceremony of Sarah’s Pooch Parlor in Shelby.
Robinson smiled as she looked out into the group of people in front of her and said she prays that things go well for her daughter Sarah Blanton, owner of the dog grooming business.
Mayor of Shelby Steven Schag welcomes the new business to the community.
As a first-time business owner, Blanton said while she was nervous about the big day, the support of her family and friends, like Robinson, made it all a little easier.
The New Haven native decided to pursue another path in grooming, after following another career path for years. When she heard one of the prominent dog groomers in Shelby recently retired, that served as another key reason to open her business.
Blanton went to school for grooming in December and then mentored under Mary Hamilton, owner of Struttin Mutt Dog Spa in Plymouth. She bought the building located at 13 East Whitney Avenue in May, and has been busy with clients for about a month.
The long-time dog lover said the past month has been filled with cute dogs and kind owners.
Blanton decided to open in Shelby because of its proximity to Mansfield and her own hometown. She noted the community has been more than welcoming, and she cannot wait to continue welcoming new clients.
“It’s exciting, it’s a little nerve wracking, it's a little bit overwhelming, but the people are so kind and good,” Blanton said.
Shelby mayor Steve Schag made a point to stop by the new business for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and was joined by Miss Ontario, friends, family and members of the Richland Chamber of Commerce.
Schag said he has enjoyed seeing dogs and their owners walking in and out of the grooming salon in the past weeks as the new business launched. He is grateful to people like Blanton who continue to enrich the community with their passions and businesses.
“It always is exciting as a mayor to join in with family and friends as the entrepreneurial spirit is still alive and well in our community,” Schag said.
“We’re so thankful for those who invest time and effort and their own blood, sweat and tears to get a place ready like this. I mean this is really a wonderful place to have a business.”
Blanton is taking appointments by phone, but said she has a website in the works where clients will be able to book appointments and learn more about the business.
Clients can call 419-512-7590 to make full groom appointments that include bath, nails and a cut. Appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday, and new clients who book before Aug. 1 will receive a $5 discount off their first appointment.
“I think grooming is a doggone good business, so again, thank you Sarah for investing in Shelby,” Schag said.
