christmasmall01.jpg

Linda Dowalter, Andy Secrist and Linda Quinn stand in front of their personalized ornament booth. Quinn owns five holiday booths in Richland Mall that Dowalter and Secrist help her run.

ONTARIO — Linda Quinn says there are hidden gems in the hallways of Richland Mall.

Across from Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers and JCPenney, Quinn sets up five booths for the holiday shopping season. She sells food gift boxes, personalized ornaments, popcorn, toys and home decor.

Tangent Square holiday booths

1 of 6

JewelryByBelieve

1 of 11

JT’s Custom Apparel

1 of 5

Tags