Customized clothing from sizes of newborn onesies to 5X are available around the corner from JewelryByBelieve and Quinn’s booths, and across from Bath & Body Works.
Jeff Huff and his wife, Teri Huff, print designs from a Cricut and screen them onto shirts and hoodies.
Jeff Huff said a custom design might take 15 minutes to print, while a design from the stock selection they have only takes a few minutes.
“We have thousands of prints you can choose from, and we make it on the spot,” he said. “We can even take a photo from your phone and print it on a shirt.”
Jeff Huff said the pair takes their business to festivals and fairs in the summer, but they can’t do custom prints in the trailer. JT’s Custom Apparel is open during mall hours through the months of November, December, February, March and April.
With the ability to print any design on a variety of colors and sizes, Jeff Huff said, “we have something for everybody.”
Teri Huff said she is grateful for customers who come back to the booth for multiple gifts.
“There’s still plenty of businesses in the mall that depend on people visiting and buying to stay open,” she said.
Richland Mall has special hours in the days leading up to Christmas. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas day.