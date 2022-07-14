MANSFIELD -- The North End Community Improvement Collaborative is seeking a Staffing Specialist to join our staffing and recruiting team! The ideal candidate will have previous recruiting and interviewing experience, excellent customer service, and a desire to help people.
The Staffing Specialist is responsible for managing all aspects of candidate recruitment and job order fulfillment, including but not limited to:
• Sourcing and recruiting candidates for a variety of positions and industries
• Interviewing, testing, screening, and orientation of candidates
• Placement, coaching, and counseling of associates
• Providing exemplary service to clients and prospects
• Communicating and understanding client needs and obtaining information to ensure successful placements and successful client relationships.
• Administration, documentation, and record-keeping
➢ Sales Experience-preferably outside sales.
➢ Excellent oral and written communication skills.
➢ Works well independently or with a team.
➢ Attention to detail.
➢ Professionalism and courteous to all job seekers.