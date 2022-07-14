NECIC logo saying We Are Building Blocks

MANSFIELD -- The North End Community Improvement Collaborative is seeking a Staffing Specialist to join our staffing and recruiting team! The ideal candidate will have previous recruiting and interviewing experience, excellent customer service, and a desire to help people.

The Staffing Specialist is responsible for managing all aspects of candidate recruitment and job order fulfillment, including but not limited to:

• Sourcing and recruiting candidates for a variety of positions and industries

• Interviewing, testing, screening, and orientation of candidates

• Placement, coaching, and counseling of associates

• Providing exemplary service to clients and prospects

• Communicating and understanding client needs and obtaining information to ensure successful placements and successful client relationships.

• Administration, documentation, and record-keeping

➢ Sales Experience-preferably outside sales.

➢ Excellent oral and written communication skills.

➢ Works well independently or with a team.

➢ Attention to detail.

➢ Professionalism and courteous to all job seekers.

➢ Comfortable working with diverse populations.

Anyone interested can apply on this page

