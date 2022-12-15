nonno01.jpg

Nicole and David Martinez stand in front of their food truck Nonno Nick's Wood-Fired Pizza Dec. 2 in the AutoZone Auto Parts parking lot on Lexington Avenue. The Martinezes organize where to park in advance and announce locations on Facebook.

ONTARIO -- Nicole Martinez said she and her husband, David, always knew they wanted to own their own business.

“Originally, I had said a bakery and cafe, but I woke up a few times in the middle of the night thinking it was supposed to be a food truck,” she said. 

Nonno Nick's Wood-Fired Pizza

1 of 4
nonnomenu.jpg

Tags