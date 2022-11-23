mainst.jpg

A view of Mansfield's North Main Street. Mansfield businesses make up more than half of the total participants of Richland County's Small Business Saturday Nov. 26.

MANSFIELD -- Each local business has something unique to offer, said Sandy Messner, director of marketing and communications for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.

A small business owner herself, Messner said Small Business Saturday is sometimes the busiest day of the year for participants. Since mid-November, the Chamber has been spotlighting local businesses for Small Business Saturday on its Facebook page.

The Boot Life

Operation: Fandom & Blackbird Records

smoken02

Y-Not Cycling & Fitness

