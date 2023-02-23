Moore’s Downtown Auto Repair provides customers expert efficient care — and the wagging tail of the shop dog, Cheef.
With the understanding that the vehicles under their care are essential to getting their customers to work, grabbing groceries to feed their families, or making their appointments, Moore’s makes sure to get the job done as quickly as possible, while never neglecting the details.
Moore’s Downtown, located at 57 N. Diamond St. in Mansfield, has been locally owned and operated since 2011, with the Bellville location opening about four years ago. For two and a half years, Jeremy Lawhun has served as Bellville’s service manager, overseeing the Moore’s Downtown Carquest of Bellville, which is next door.
Initially he was brought in as a service advisor, working under the owner Mitch Morrison’s wing as he trained him. Currently, the Bellville shop, which is located at 136 School Street, is hiring. Most employees are brought in at an entry level position with encouraged growth and assistance throughout their career with them.
“About 90 days in, Mitch kind of stepped off and said ‘alright you’ve got it,’ and went back to Mansfield which was a great story. We still laugh about it because it was in the middle of the day, someone came in with a usual problem, and I turned around and he was gone. So I just said ‘Okay, I’ll take care of it,” Lawhun said.
Moore’s in Bellville covers pretty much everything: aside from the parts store, there’s a body shop collision center, towing and a detailing shop. They do anything from a basic oil change and tire rotation to full engine replacements. Brake work, suspension, steering, replacing windshields and other body shop work, Moore’s does just about anything you can think of. They even have car storage for classic cars at the Mansfield location.
“We kind of control our own environment at this point. So, there’s really nothing we can’t tackle,” Lawhun said.
The system used at Moore’s to process cars is significantly faster than other shops. They don’t always require appointments, frequently encouraging customers to come in on the same day they call to investigate a strange noise their car is making or to fix something small. They’re dedicated to getting the parts needed as soon as possible to avoid a client being without a car for too long.
“We’ve gone out of state before to grab a part from another dealership to make sure that customer got their car back that day or the next. We’ve sent our drivers to Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. We have ordered parts from all over the United States to make sure we get that customer’s car out as fast as possible,” Lawhun said.
“We really do keep our customer as our primary focus. We want to make sure that their experience with us is quick, efficient, and hopefully painless.”
Lawhun said he’s felt displaced in other shops, as their focus shifted from making the customer a focus. He feels Moore’s is the perfect environment for him to work in, as they still do business with a smile and a handshake. Many customers can attest.
“One of my customers had knee surgery here in town and needed his oil changed. So we offered to pick up his car, get it done, and bring it back to him. He thought it was crazy, he was so thrilled,” Lawhun said.
Next time you’re looking to get work done on your vehicle, head to Moore’s, say hi to Cheef and expect excellent service. To learn more or if you’re considering applying, visit their website.