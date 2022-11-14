Mifflin Volunteer Fire Dept.

Pictured in center is Lauren Brown, financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, with Mifflin Volunteer Fire Department.

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP -- Local volunteer Mifflin Volunteer Fire Department, Mifflin, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19.

The Mifflin Volunteer Fire Department was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for giving of many volunteer hours to prevent fires and quickly suppress fires when they occur.

