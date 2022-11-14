MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP -- Local volunteer Mifflin Volunteer Fire Department, Mifflin, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19.
The Mifflin Volunteer Fire Department was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for giving of many volunteer hours to prevent fires and quickly suppress fires when they occur.
As part of the Hometown Hero Program, members of the Ashland Modern Woodmen Summit chapter 18054 presented Mifflin Volunteer Fire Department with a certificate and a $100 award grant to be donated to the charitable organization of the honoree’s choice.
The department selected Mifflin Volunteer Fire Department to receive the donation.
“Volunteers form the foundation of a strong community,” says Lauren Brown, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program gives us the chance to thank those who selflessly give their time to make the world a better place.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Brown at 419.775.5272/Lauren.D.Brown@mwarep.org.
As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment* products not to benefit stockholders but to improve quality of life for its members, their families and their communities.
This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities. Annually, Modern Woodmen and its members provide nearly $20 million and over 400,000 volunteer hours for community projects nationwide.