JA Golf fundraiser

From left to right are Lori McCleese (President of JA of NCO), Lauren Brown, (Financial Representative for Modern Woodmen of America) & Holly Dawson (Development Office of JA of NCO).

MANSFIELD -- Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield and Ashland recently helped raise money for Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio with a special fundraising event on Aug. 5.

The event, which included support from the community and other local businesses, raised more than $2,500. This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to fund programs that help to empower young people in the community.