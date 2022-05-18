MANSFIELD -- Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield and Ashland recently helped raise money for Crestview track and cross country programs with a special fundraising event on March 5.
The event, which included support from the community and other local businesses, raised over $2,500. This includes $2,500 matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program.
The funds will be used to purchase new sports equipment for the track and cross country programs.
The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers.
These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.
“The community truly came together to support a local need,” says Lauren Brown, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities.
In 2018, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $19.9 million and 470,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.
