mami01

Members of Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development clap for Aaron Crowl's 3-year-old daughter, Karlee, after she cuts the ribbon celebrating Crowl's promotion to managing partner of Modern Avionics and Maintenance.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD — Aaron Crowl has been surrounded by planes, trains and automobiles his whole life.

Growing up watching his uncle fly a Cessna 172 from his backyard landing strip, Crowl was interested in planes.

Tags