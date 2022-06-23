MANSFIELD – Wednesday, after months of construction and planning, Mirror Image Beauty Studio conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new space at 1118 Lexington Avenue.
Owner and operator Traci Hallock was previously renting a space further up Lexington Avenue, but was forced to look for a bigger spot when her business expanded during COVID.
She got the new space on Dec. 27, completely gutted it, and was open for business less than three months later on March 1.
Although the new location has been up and running for over three months, Traci said she didn’t want to have the ceremony until all the final details and decorations of the salon were put into place.
While she was the visionary for the space, her husband Rick Hallock made it all become a reality. With the help of their three sons, daughter, daughter-in-law and nine employees, Traci and Rick made the space a homey environment with cheery yellow paint, sunflower decor and a glittery floor.
“I’m just super blessed to have everyone – my family, my friends, my co-workers that are my family too,” Traci said.
“It’s been a great little journey.”
Rick said he is proud of his wife and all the hard work that has gone into making her dream a reality. Although Traci humbly thanked everyone who played a role in the special day, Rick said Traci is the real star of the show.
“(She has) worked her butt off for this,” he said.
While any new business is special, Rick said the day was even more meaningful considering how much hands-on work he, and the entire family, put into the space.
Kelly Sanders, a veteran of the business who has been cutting hair for 34 years, joined Traci and her team in December -- although said she wished she had done so much sooner.
Even with so many years of experience under her belt, Sanders said Traci has taught her a lot in the past six months.
Sanders said it was a bit of an adjustment coming from the salon she worked at for over three decades, but has always loved the family-feel at Mirror Image and how everyone, even the clients are so friendly.
“I have a great group of girls and (today) is kind of our celebration of just having fun together,” Traci said.
“We’re like family, you know, I love to go to work and I couldn’t do it without them.”
Mirror Image Beauty Salon provides clients with hair services including extensions, manicures and pedicures, massages and lash extensions. Traci is not stopping there, however, she said she hopes to hire an esthetician soon to offer even more services to her loyal customers.
After the ribbon was cut, and applause filled the salon, Rick proudly stepped forward and thanked everyone for coming. Once again acknowledging all the work Traci has put into her business, he ended his remarks by saying his wife is “one hell of a hairdresser.”