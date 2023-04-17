MANSFIELD – Growing mindfulness education company, Mind Body Align, is hosting its first-ever cohort, bringing together educators from across the country for a professional development experience aimed at supporting trauma and improving the wellbeing of educators.
“Teachers are subject to endless expectations, resource deficits, and the constant threat of violence. Our cohorts provide them a space and experience where they will learn ways they can do what they were meant to do - teach,” said Julie Braumberger, a licensed elementary school teacher and the director of education for Mind Body Align.
“This course gives teachers the tools and resources proven to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, while boosting resilience, focus, and emotion regulation. Essentially, Mind Body Align is an ally to educators and is providing a pathway toward awareness, as well as ways to focus on gratitude, kindness, and well-being.”
The cohort will include opportunities to learn the science and practice of mindfulness through the course, “Intro to Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to Living Mindfully for Educators.”
Participants will gain practical skills, such as learning how to cultivate a mindful lifestyle, creating an individualized plan for applying practices in life, and learning strategies for integrating mindfulness into the educational setting.
Although cohorts will begin quarterly, June brings the inaugural cohort. June Cohort participants will have access to the course from June 1 to 30, with a live Zoom attendance on June 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The Live Zoom is a unique opportunity to learn practical applications and plan how to take the learning into the classroom for positive impact. Cohort members who cannot attend the live Zoom will have alternate dates available upon request.
Visit the link for more information about this educator professional development, including discount codes and school district group registration.
This course is designed to apply across disciplines and benefits all school teachers and staff, including psychologists, coaches, paraprofessionals, and more. Scholarships are available; find the Mind Body Align scholarship application here.
The course will be taught by licensed and experienced educator, Braumberger, who has taught in central Ohio schools for over 20 years. The instructional designers, creative design team, and SEL experts at Mind Body Align designed this professional development to be a blended learning experience that is unrivaled. Mind Body Align takes the use of technology in education to new levels and was a finalist for Innovation
Showcase by the Software Information and Industry Association (SIIA).
About Mind Body Align
Creating a better world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful critical life skills at school, at work, and everywhere. In pre-K and primary schools, students, teachers, and staff use Mind Body Align social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum that is equitable, inclusive, and trauma-sensitive; this meets curriculum standards, is a complement to PBIS programs, and assists with classroom management.
Mind Body Align’s new, inclusive teacher professional development course is an experience supporting and training teachers, and is one of several educator programs available for schools. Mind Body Align at Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources.
Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mind Body Align services are available both online and in person. They host a no cost, 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice each Wednesday at 8 a.m. and each Thursday at 4 p.m. Mindfulness and attentional training can be found at mindbodyalign.com.