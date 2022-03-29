MANSFIELD – Mind Body Align was recently recognized by SIIA for its newly piloted pre-kindergarten social and emotional learning program when Mind Body Align was selected a finalist for a CODiE award.
The SIIA CODiE Awards have honored thousands of software, education, and other related products for the past 35 years in an effort to drive innovation in the information industry.
All finalists are companies who developed a product within the past three years, and are providing tech-based educational products to solve challenges in education. Mind Body Align moves into the next step of the competition, working with industry mentors at least once a month, and will create a five minute video for a virtual pitch fest in May.
The showcase chose finalists for two awards, most likely to succeed and most innovative.
“The Mind Body Align team works daily to improve the executive functioning skills for students and educators,” said Jennifer Blue, president of Mind Body Align. “The pilot program for this pre-Kindergarten curriculum is preparing the children in Mansfield City Schools for academic success.
"We are thrilled to be acknowledged as a CODiE award finalist and to work with such trailblazers to bring more ed tech and academic innovation to the world.”
To establish solid emotional learning at a young age is “... highly important for helping preschool children to understand and manage their emotions, feel and show empathy for others, establish healthy relationships, set positive goals, and make responsible decisions,” according to the National Center for Healthy Safe Children.
Over the course of the next two months, Mind Body Align will create the pitch and a video addressing what the product is, the inspiration behind it, the problem or pain point it solves for educators, and why their product is the most innovative.
The judges for the showcase will evaluate based on their own criteria.
“Our team is creating products and providing services that address critical problems facing schools today,” said Blue. “We want to make it easy to practice mindfulness. Starting young gives children the right start.”
About Mind Body Align
Creating a better world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful social and emotional learning at school, at work, and everywhere. Mind Body Align At Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction.
Mindful Mind Body Align services are available both online and in person. Mind Body Align At School benefits students, teachers, and staff. Their SEL curriculums for pre-K and primary grades meet Ohio Department of Education curriculum standards and are a great complement for PBIS programs.
The new, inclusive teacher professional development course is in pilot programs; contact Mind Body Align to inquire about becoming a pilot location and bring Mind Body Align educator programs to your school. Experience Connect In, Mind Body Align’s free, 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice each Wednesday at 8:15 and each Thursday at 3:45 p.m. EST via Live Zoom. Mindfulness Starts Now.
Learn more about Mind Body Align at mindbodyalign.com.