SHILOH -- Metal Exteriors, a manufacturer of metal roofing, siding, and building packages, is celebrating 10 years of success with an Open House on April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shiloh.
The innovative manufacturer of metal roofing and wall systems has come a long way since its inception in 2013, growing from just three employees to a team of 30. The company has also expanded its reach from serving the local area to now powering projects in 30 states.
This growth is a testament to the quality of the products and services that Metal Exteriors provides, garners inquiries from around the United States on a daily basis, the company stated.
"We're excited to celebrate our 10-year anniversary with our customers, employees, and partners," said Metal Exteriors CEO, Carl Zimmerman. "We're grateful for our team, our growth and partners who came alongside us to serve our customers and community well.
"We're excited to continue in the decade ahead."
To mark the 10-year anniversary, the company is taking 5% off select building packages and 5% off its full line of metal and trim packages.
The open house celebration will feature a range of activities, including product demonstrations, a speed fastener competition, industry experts, and guided tours of the company's facilities.
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with community members, employees, and industry professionals and learn more about the latest trends and innovations in the metal roofing and siding industry.
The company will also unveil its new logo and branding on its signage and truck fleet at the open house. This marks the launch of several changes scheduled for the manufacturing company in 2023.
"We are excited to invite our customers and industry colleagues to join us for our 10th-anniversary open house," said Josh Chamberlain, director of Sales at Metal Exteriors. "This event is a great opportunity for us to showcase our products, meet with our customers and partners, and celebrate our achievements over the past decade."
Metal Exteriors' Open House will take place at their headquarters located at 8511 Norwalk-Shiloh Road, Shiloh, Ohio 44878. Customers, partners, and members of the community are all welcome to attend and learn more about Metal Exteriors' products and services.
Metal Exteriors began the year by shortening its web and email domain to MetalExteriors.com as part of a year long rebranding effort. The company also expects to bolster its offerings with several new products in the coming year.
For more information about Metal Exteriors and their products and services, visit its website at metalexteriors.com.