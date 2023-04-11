Metal Exteriors

Metal Exteriors is located at 8511 Norwalk-Shiloh Road, Shiloh.

SHILOH -- Metal Exteriors, a manufacturer of metal roofing, siding, and building packages, is celebrating 10 years of success with an Open House on April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shiloh.

The innovative manufacturer of metal roofing and wall systems has come a long way since its inception in 2013, growing from just three employees to a team of 30. The company has also expanded its reach from serving the local area to now powering projects in 30 states.

