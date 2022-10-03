Mechanics Bank 1926 building.jpg

This Mechanics Bank building is located at 2 South Main St. in downtown Mansfield.

MANSIELD -- Mechanics Bank has announced the following promotions at seven positions:

Laurie Baker has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Laurie joined Mechanics in 2020 as the Good Life Director. Laurie has over 35 years of experience in the travel industry as a previous travel agency owner.

GALLERY: Mechanics Bank promotions

1 of 7

Tags