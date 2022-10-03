MANSIELD -- Mechanics Bank has announced the following promotions at seven positions:
Laurie Baker has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Laurie joined Mechanics in 2020 as the Good Life Director. Laurie has over 35 years of experience in the travel industry as a previous travel agency owner.
Conner Darsee has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Conner joined Mechanics in 2014 as a Customer Service Representative and later served as both a Customer Service Specialist and Business Banker. Conner currently serves as a Private Banking Specialist and holds a bachelor’s degree from Ashland University.
Kayla Krauss has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Kayla joined Mechanics in 2015 as a Customer Service Representative and later served as a Customer Service Specialist. She currently serves as an Answer Center Specialist and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Thomas Edison State University.
Shawna Lay has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Shawna joined Mechanics in 2006 as a Customer Service Representative. She has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Assistant Branch Manager and Loan Service Representative (LSR). Shawna currently serves as a Senior LSR in the Mortgage & Consumer Lending Department and holds an associate’s degree in Financial Management from North Central State College.
Jessica Shaum has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Jessica joined Mechanics in 2016 as a Customer Service Representative and later served as an Answer Center Specialist. Jessica currently serves in the Answer Center as the ACH Team Leader and holds an associate’s degree in Accounting from North Central State College.
Danielle Sigler has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Danielle joined Mechanics in 2014 as a Customer Service Representative. She has held positions of increasing responsibility including Senior Customer Service Specialist (CSS), CSS Coordinator, Answer Center Specialist, and IRA & HSA Coordinator. Danielle currently serves as Deposit Team Lead at our Main Office and holds an associate’s degree in Accounting from North Central State College.
Curt Walter has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Curt joined Mechanics in 2021 as a Mortgage Loan Officer. Curt has over 18 years of management experience and holds a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University. Mechanics Bank is Richland County’s only independent, community bank with nine locations in Richland County.