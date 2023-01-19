mayfamily.jpg

Father-and-son team Phil and Jeb May are the second- and third-generation owners of May's Trailer Sales. Phil May passed the business along to Jeb May in 2023 so he could retire.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Phil May said he fondly remembers his children “playing in grease” at May’s Trailer Sales when they were younger.

During breaks from school, Sarah and Jeb May later helped on the shop floor and Jeb May liked the business enough to take it over. 

