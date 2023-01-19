Phil May was two years old when his father, Harry, founded the business in 1961. He inherited May’s Trailer Sales from his dad in 2003.
“I was 16 when I started — my first paycheck was $40,” Phil May said. “Dad would be very pleased seeing how much the business has grown over the years, and he’d be really pleased to see Jeb taking over as the third generation.”
Jeb May received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering fromthe University of Akron in 2014. After working in manufacturing for a few years, he said he still thought about buying May’s Trailers from his dad.
“My sister and I used to say we’re going to run the shop when we grow up, but we were little kids,” he said. “Once we got to high school, dad said he didn’t want us taking it over — he always said we were destined for bigger and better things.
“When he was talking about selling the place, my biggest fear was somebody taking and gutting it, and I’d rather keep it going and make it to 120 years.”
Jeb May said owning the business has been an easy transition because he already knew how to do most of the work. He said one of his goals as owner is to make the business reachable online throughFacebookand itswebsite.
“It’s evolved a lot just through dad here,” Jeb May said. “We were still writing paper receipts through 2006, and I want to break into the technology world more.”
May’s Trailer Sales carries trailer beds, hitches, wiring, parts and accessories needed to outfit cars and trucks with trailers. The staff also does installation and repair work.
Phil May said the business’ principles are honesty and customer service. He plans to occasionally help his son with fabrication work.
“I still enjoy working, I just don’t like the stress of managing the business,” he said. “Now I can come in without having to worry about that.”
Jeb May said he wants to expand his customer base and potentially build a trailer showroom at the store.
“We like to think that we’ve been around for a while for a reason and hopefully, we’ll be around a lot longer,” he said. “It’s a pretty standard ‘passed down through the generations’ story, but we’re proud of it.”
May’s Trailer Sales is located at 638 N. Stewart Road and can be reached at 419-589-6261. The business is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.