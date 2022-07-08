MANSFIELD — Third Street Family Health Services will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the renovation and expansion of its Cornerstone OB/GYN campus.
To mark the occasion, state Rep. Marilyn John will present a commendation to recognize the clinic’s commitment to enhancing patients’ experience and increasing access to care. The event will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 13, at 770 Balgreen Drive, Suite 207.
The ceremony is open to the public. A proclamation from U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson will also be presented to mark the renovation project.
Supported by the Ada Ford Fund, the project will promote a relaxing and healing environment as well as expand access to gynecological and obstetric services in the community.
In addition to a fresh look for the lobby, the renovation includes a new examination room and a multiuse office that can be used for services such as lactation consultation and patient education.
“It was important that we created an environment where patients feel comfortable and welcome,” said Peggy Anderson, Third Street CEO. “The added space also allows more access to our comprehensive services.”
Dr. Carolyn Chambers, the clinic’s chief provider, hopes the improvements will better convey Third Street’s desire to welcome anyone in need of care.
“This renovation will help us better serve the people of Mansfield and those in the surrounding communities,” Chambers said.
About Third Street Family Health Services
Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness.
Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all. We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication-assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, and podiatry services across 11 locations in northcentral Ohio. For more information, go to www.thirdstreetfamily.org.
