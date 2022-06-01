MANSFIELD - Kevin Lacey, co-owner of Bo Lacey Construction in Mansfield, was one of the top-ranked 500 business owners in America that was chosen to attend the Meta Boost Gather May 16 to 18 in Washington D.C.
Kevin Lacey was asked along with a select group of business owners to speak at the event and share his expertise. During the event, he connected with businesses from all over the United States.
Lacey was asked to speak on issues happening in today’s volatile economy. He was asked to speak on inflation and how small business owners can adjust to survive through these uncertain times.
Lacey highlighted in his presentation some key points that small businesses should consider when dealing with record inflation and the post-pandemic economy.
Throughout his presentation, Lacey touched on a few key points that are crucial to know and understand, first by controlling overhead by knowing your numbers and searching for ways to lower your overhead.
Secondly, searching for and preventing profit leaks before they become a major problem. Third, by raising prices to adapt to the ever increasing supplier and manufacturing costs.
He explained that this event was a crucial representation of the current face of small business owners in the U.S, and reflects the importance they have to the nation’s culture and diversity.
He learned valuable skills and knowledge to bring back to his team that will not only further their understanding, but allow them to know the differences.
Bo Lacey Construction’s main office location is in Mansfield on U.S. Highway 42, while they opened up two locations in Circleville and Norwalk within the past two years. Bo Lacey is growing exponentially and does not plan on stopping any time soon.
Kevin Lacey is very thankful for the opportunity to share his message with other top entrepreneurs from across the country. He said he would do it again in a heartbeat if he could because it was so valuable.
Bo Lacey Construction was founded in 1984 and has gone from a local contractor in Greenwich to a state wide leader in general contracting. Serving most of Ohio with three locations in roofing, siding and windows.
