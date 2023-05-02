MANSFIELD -- Ryan James is a self-described “workaholic.”
When he’s not at work as the nutrition services manager at OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby, he’s exploring new ways to edit video and setting up his new podcast studio in the Barrington One building.
James started renting a studio space on the top floor of the Barrington One building in February and has equipment for music and podcast recording. The studio, located at 13 Park Ave. West, Suite 602, includes five cameras, a laptop with a webcam, an iPad, two microphones, two ring lights, a TV and four pairs of headphones.
James’ microphones have auto-adjust settings for speaking and singing, which he said makes impromptu music easy to record on podcasts if such an issue arises.
There is also a mixing board for music. James has been a music promoter since 2010 under the label UPNO Music.
UPNO is an acronym for “Unlimited Production Northern Ohio.” James has created his own podcasts, “UPNO Live” and “Getting Real.”
The first episode of UPNO Live featured hip-hop artist and producer VaunDoom. James posted an episode trailer to YouTube.
“That podcast is more focused on community entertainment and business so they can have a space to promote themselves,” he said. “I want to talk to people who interest me and who I think will inspire others.”
James’ second podcast, “Getting Real,” will feature one-on-one interviews about mental health and inspiring redemption stories. This project is inspired by a mentoring program James implemented as the Aramark food service director at the Mansfield Correctional Institution.
The “real” was an acronym for what James wanted to help inmates accomplish: Restructure their path, Educate themselves, Activate their lives and Long-term goal-setting.
“I’d like to bring that into this studio, like talking with former inmates and how they’re adjusting to life outside,” he said.
UPNO Music generally operates outside of business hours to not disturb suite neighbors. James said he wants to offer space and equipment for people to explore podcasting and music recording.
“It’s great that people can start their own podcasts on Zoom in their living rooms, but a space like this has different energy,” he said. “I’m the kind of person who physically wants to talk to people.”
James said he eventually wants to expand into a larger space on the same floor of the Barrington One building. Current rental prices are $50 per hour for the podcast studio, or a discounted rate for an ongoing series of four or more sessions.
The music recording studio is $35 per hour or $100 for a four-hour block. Discounted rates are available for full digital albums or longer projects.
“If you have ideas, let me help,” James said. “I also really want to give back to youth in our community. I have a platform for these kids to explore what interests them if they want to do YouTube podcasts about gaming or whatever it might be.”
James said his 10-year-old son, Dkyren, plans to create a podcast with his friends in the studio.
“I’m just looking forward to creating engaging content and helping other people get their stuff off the ground too,” James said.
Any inquiries about recording can be made to the email upnomusic@gmail.com. Available hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.