Ryan James sits in his podcast and music recording studio in the Barrington One building in downtown Mansfield. He has been a local music promoter since 2010 and has rented his new space since February 2023.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Ryan James is a self-described “workaholic.” 

When he’s not at work as the nutrition services manager at OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby, he’s exploring new ways to edit video and setting up his new podcast studio in the Barrington One building.

UPNO Music & Media recording studio

