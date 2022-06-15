MANSFIELD — Mansfield Motor Group, an automotive dealership in Mansfield, Ohio featuring Honda, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Volvo and Superformance vehicles, is celebrating 75 years and four generations of service to Northeast Ohio and surrounding areas.
Dirk Schluter, Mansfield Motor Group's third-generation president, explained that his grandfather started the business in 1947, and Dirk’s uncle and father perpetuated the dealership prior to Dirk and his brother Brett Schluter.
“MMG” (Mansfield Motor Group) was formally named Whitey’s Auto Mall for his grandfather’s white hair.
“We know the people of this community are the backbone of our business and that’s why for over 75 years, we have been privileged to serve our customers with honesty, integrity and trust," Schluter said of the importance of community.
"These values show through every day in the way we conduct our business," he said. "It’s who we are and what we do and we’re proud of it! For over 75 years and four generations, we’ve treated our customers like family because that’s what they are to us, FAMILY!
“We are proud to be a part of the Mansfield and surrounding community and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else," Schluter went on to say. "Mansfield has been our home for generations, and we love Mansfield, the people, and the local ethics of the Midwest. Thank you to our community and employees for 75 years of support”.
