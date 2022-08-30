MANSFIELD -- A local fabrication company that bought almost nine acres near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport in April plans to build an 8,000-square feet industrial building on the site.
Mansfield City Council on Aug. 6 is scheduled to consider a 15-year, 50-percent abatement covering real property improvements for Mike Carroll, owner of MTC Holdings, LLC, and Carroll Fabrication.
In return, Carroll will make an investment of about $450,000 for the project in Reid Industrial Park along Miller Parkway -- including $250,000 to $300,000 for the building and $50,000 to $100,000 for machinery and equipment.
He will also add five full-time employees to his business over the next three years with total additional payroll of $150,000, according to paperwork filed with the community reinvestment area agreement.
The property is located in the Crestview Local School District and the Pioneer Career and Technology Center District. School boards of both districts have been notified of the plan.
If approved, Carroll will begin construction of the new building in September and be finished by July 31, 2023, according to the agreement.
Carroll previously operated his business at 95 Ohio Brass Road in Mansfield before selling that property and planning the move of his light manufacturing/machine shop business to the airport.
Carroll sold his Ohio Brass site to Eagle Mark 4, which used the property to expand its yard truck service operations at 330 Ashland Road, according to Tim Bowersock, the City of Mansfield's economic development director.
Carroll purchased the land from the city earlier this year, Bowersock said, "(Carroll) does have good CNC machining capabilities and he is a highly qualified machinist himself.
"This move gives him a good opportunity to regroup and grow at a steady pace," Bowersock said.
Carroll paid $22,500 for the land in the industrial park located immediately northwest of the airport. The manufacturing facility will be the only building on the otherwise-wooded lot.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"