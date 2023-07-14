mec2019.jpeg

Employees at Mansfield Engineered Components in 2019. MEC announced a partnership with The Sabaf Group in Italy on June 14, 2023 to become world leaders of appliance hinges.

 DRM Productions/ David Damron

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Engineered Components (MEC) announced Friday it has entered a strategic partnership with The Sabaf Group, a world leader in the design and production of components for major appliance markets.

MEC is a global leader in motion control design features, specializing in soft-close mechanisms for kitchen and laundry appliances. It employs more than 200 people at its Harrington Memorial Road factory.

mecfloor.jpeg

A portion of the manufacturing floor at Mansfield Engineered Components
Mansfield Engineered Components
Steve Cummins, executive vice president of Mansfield Engineered Components with some of of the products MEC helps make.