Dairy Queen in Mansfield

This Mansfield Dairy Queen sits on the corner of Glessner Avenue and Wood Street near the hospital.

MANSFIELD – The Dairy Queen story is a family affair in Mansfield.

Some Richland County residents may remember Aug. 11, 1948 when John and Winnie Mulherin opened their Dairy Queen store at the corner of Glessner Avenue and Wood Street to sell a new “soft serve” ice cream.

Dairy Queen 75th anniversary logo

