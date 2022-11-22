Byrider owners awards

Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team at the Mansfield store were also finalists for Franchise of the Year.

AVENTURA, Fla. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the company’s President’s Award to Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team for the Mansfield store’s 2022 performance at the company’s annual convention.

McPhie and Barrett were also finalists for Franchise of the Year. McPhie and Barrett own dealerships in Ohio and North Carolina. The awards were announced at the annual Byrider convention, held in Aventura, Fla. from Nov. 10 to 12.

