AVENTURA, Fla. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the company’s President’s Award to Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team for the Mansfield store’s 2022 performance at the company’s annual convention.
McPhie and Barrett were also finalists for Franchise of the Year. McPhie and Barrett own dealerships in Ohio and North Carolina. The awards were announced at the annual Byrider convention, held in Aventura, Fla. from Nov. 10 to 12.
The president’s award, recognizing their performance in the top 10% of stores as defined by Byrider’s store ranking system (Mansfield ranked sixth nationwide). The franchise of the year award recognizes the best overall performance by a franchise owner based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community.
Craig Peters, chief executive officer at Byrider, said, “Chris, Greg, and their team continues to run a superb operation that contributes to the overall success of Byrider every year. I am proud to have them as part of the team and commend them on this accomplishment.”
“Byrider Mansfield continued to demonstrate the ability to set high standards of customer service and operations throughout 2022,” said Chris Hadley, Byrider vice president of franchising.