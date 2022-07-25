MANSFIELD – Jared Button has always dreamed of becoming a business owner.
In the span of six years, the 30-year-old Jared Button has risen through the ranks to make that dream a reality. Button's journey included working as a driver to becoming co-owner of a Two Men and a Truck location in Mansfield.
Two Men and a Truck has over 350 locations worldwide, and is the nation’s leading full-service moving company. The new Mansfield location, located at 331 Lexington Springmill Road North, has already begun serving the community and making the moving process as seamless as possible for customers.
While knee-deep in the busy summer season, Button provided some insight on his history with the company and his plans for the future.
Richland Source: Can you take me through your history with Two Men and a Truck?
Jared Button: I started in Canton in 2016 as a driver. In 2018 I moved to Gaithersburg, Maryland where I started up a new location as the General Manager, I ran that location for two years. I then took a position in Dayton as the President of our group. In September of 2021, I moved back to Canton to become a co-owner of Canton's Two Men and a Truck, with the plan to open Mansfield in the spring of 2022.
RS: How did your experience as a driver make you want to continue and grow with the company?
JB: I fell in love with the company early on and saw opportunities to move forward very quickly. Conversions with the owner gave me a vision and a path to open my own location at some point. Being a business owner was a goal of mine and working with Two Men and a Truck gave me a very good opportunity to make that dream come true.
RS: What was the process like of opening your own location?
JB: Working with our home office in Lansing, Michigan, we worked through creating our business plan. Having a great relationship with our truck provider made it easy to acquire two new trucks to start up. Once we established a plan, we started our hunt for an office space. We wanted to give ourselves the best possible location to provide services to the families in the area, and Ontario seemed like a good fit for us.
RS: Why a location in Mansfield?
JB: Being from Canton, Mansfield was close enough where I am familiar with that area and allowed us to operate both offices with ease to be able to provide the service our customers deserve.
RS: How big is your team?
JB: We currently have 10 people employed here with one manager and one move consultant.
RS: What are your plans for the future?
JB: For Mansfield specifically, we want to continue growth there and double our fleet by year five. As a group, myself and the other owner are going to continue to provide opportunities for our team members opening several new locations within the next few years.
RS: What is the culture of Two Men and a Truck?
JB: We focus on our team and our customers, creating a family-oriented culture where employees feel welcomed and safe with their position and opportunities to grow. Along with that, we focus on making sure our customers have trust in their decision to use us as well as making them comfortable and stress-free on their move day.
RS: Why do you work for the company and why should others?
JB: Two Men and a Truck makes every employee feel like part of the family and not just a number. Also, offering opportunities for growth all the way up to ownership is not something many companies offer to entry level employees.
RS: How is Two Men and a Truck different from other moving companies?
JB: Two Men and a Truck locations are individually owned, so we have that small business mentality with a strong support from our corporate office. We focus on the families we are helping first and foremost. We are able to offer our customers with top-of-the-line equipment and new trucks to ensure safety and efficiency on their moves.