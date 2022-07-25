MANSFIELD – Jared Button has always dreamed of becoming a business owner.

In the span of six years, the 30-year-old Jared Button has risen through the ranks to make that dream a reality. Button's journey included working as a driver to becoming co-owner of a Two Men and a Truck location in Mansfield.

