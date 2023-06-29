zellnerjones

Rodney Zellner (left) and Joe Jones (right) pose in front of their new storefront for Uncommon Nostalgia. The shop sells vintage and retro relics from the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- A Facebook post asking “What store would you open for Mansfield?” turned into a real business for Joe Jones.

“To be 100% honest, I was bored one day in the middle of winter and made a Facebook post,” Jones said. “All these people were commenting restaurants, thrift stores and other things.