MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The state of Ohio has awarded the Madison Early Childhood Learning Center (MECLC) in the Madison Local School District with a 5-Star Step Up to Quality rating (SUTQ) for both of their latchkey programs located in the Eastview Elementary building and the Madison South Elementary building.

This award was given for meeting the highest level of quality standards established by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. All of the programs under the Madison Early Childhood Learning Center (infant, toddler, preschool, summer school age and two latchkey programs) are all 5-Star SUTQ rated programs.

