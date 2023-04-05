MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The state of Ohio has awarded the Madison Early Childhood Learning Center (MECLC) in the Madison Local School District with a 5-Star Step Up to Quality rating (SUTQ) for both of their latchkey programs located in the Eastview Elementary building and the Madison South Elementary building.
This award was given for meeting the highest level of quality standards established by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. All of the programs under the Madison Early Childhood Learning Center (infant, toddler, preschool, summer school age and two latchkey programs) are all 5-Star SUTQ rated programs.
This has been a long process for MECLC to have all of their programs recognized as 5-Star SUTQ rated programs by the Ohio Department of Education throughout the past five years. They are very happy to have achieved this huge goal for all of their children and families.
Step Up to Quality is a five tiered rating system for learning and development programs. The rating system is used to assess the quality of care that children receive that exceeds the health and safety licensing regulations in Ohio. The goal of the SUTQ rating system is to increase the quality of childcare that is measurable, easy to understand, and provides the flexibility for early learning and development.
The school age staff at the latchkey programs create and implement weekly lesson plans using the Ohio K-12 learning standards, on-going assessments, and maintain student portfolios to document evidence of learning throughout the year. During the school year students receive daily homework assistance, teacher and student led activities for physical development and opportunities for social-emotional development.
The Madison Early Childhood Learning Center is an ODE (Ohio Department of Education) licensed full day preschool and childcare program providing high quality care for children 6 weeks – 12 years old. For more information please visit https://www.mlsd.net/EarlyChildhoodLearningCenter.aspx or you may call the MECLC office at 419-589-7851 and speak to Heather Addington, Program Coordinator or Natasha Repp, Principal. Please like and follow us on our Facebook page found at Madison Early Childhood Learning Center for program updates.