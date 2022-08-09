Madison High School Career Tech (MCT) and Madison Adult Career Center (MACC) are excited to announce the opening of their newly renovated Cosmetology Student Salon and Training Lab. 

The community is invited to tour the renovated facilities during their Open House on Monday, August 15 from 5:30-7:00 pm. 

