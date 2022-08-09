Madison High School Career Tech (MCT) and Madison Adult Career Center (MACC) are excited to announce the opening of their newly renovated Cosmetology Student Salon and Training Lab.
The community is invited to tour the renovated facilities during their Open House on Monday, August 15 from 5:30-7:00 pm.
The Lab and Salon have been renovated to provide much needed space for students and clients, enhance social distancing; and contain upgraded industry current training equipment.
Sonja Pluck, MACC Director adds that renovated facilities provide a "bright, welcoming, and professional atmosphere to train students in the latest industry trends."
MCT/MACC invite the community to tour the renovated facilities; meet instructors, and schedule appointments on Monday, August 15 from 5:30-7:00 pm.
The MCT/MACC Student Salon will be open to the public for appointments beginning on August 16 for full service including hair, mani/pedi and facial services.
Looking to start a career or develop your skills in Cosmetology? You can be among the first to learn in the newly renovated lab and salon. Learn more here and enroll for the Cosmetology program starting October 3. Questions? Reach the Madison Adult Career Center offices at 419-589-6363.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.