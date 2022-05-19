MANSFIELD -- Ohio’s adult and continuing education programs, operating at 51 locations throughout the state, are now collectively known as the Ohio Technical Centers (OTCs).
To build awareness of the new brand and, most importantly, the upskilling opportunities available to adults statewide, Madison Adult Career Center (MACC) is joining the “Fast Track” Campaign effort.
The Ohio Technical Centers, with the new slogan, “Your Fast Track to Success,” are the state’s educational providers offering adult learners the training and credentials for the most in-demand jobs and a direct path to employability.
“The Ohio Technical Centers and their programming are catalysts providing immediacy and impact for adults of all ages throughout the state. This is especially critical as Ohio’s economy has more opportunities than ever for a skilled workforce to meet the growing demand all over Ohio,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner.
“It seems like every day I value even more that our state’s 51 Ohio Technical Centers serve as pathways for adults to quality employment. In addition, many programs are free or low-cost options equipping them with the skills they need to enter a career or to further their postsecondary education,” Gardner said.
The “Fast Track” Campaign will raise awareness of the various programs available throughout the state, including at Madison Adult Career Center. These include workforce training programs that award industry credentials, licenses, or certifications and provide a direct pathway to employment.
Ohio Technical Centers also offer free services through Ohio’s ASPIRE program, which focuses on individuals who need assistance acquiring the skills to succeed in postsecondary education, training and employment.
In addition, Ohio’s Adult Diploma Program, available through the Ohio Technical Centers, provides free job training for adults aged 20 and above to simultaneously earn a high school diploma and industry credentials.
Madison Adult Career Center offers 10 career development programs in the fields of manufacturing, healthcare, business, and human services that award industry credentials, licenses, or certifications and provide a direct pathway to employment.
“MACC graduates approximately 110 adults each year who have received an industry credential, a license, or certification. Many find related employment soon after graduation if not before completing their training,” said MACC Director Sonja Pluck.
Ohio Technical Centers and MACC also partner with local employers to ensure they get what they need from their local workforce. Through strong partnerships with local business and industry, Ohio Technical Centers continue to meet the workforce demands of the moment by responding rapidly through customized training programs and other services.
All Ohio Technical Centers programs are approved by the Ohio Department of Higher Education, national accrediting agencies, and specific third-party credentials. In 2021, the Ohio Department of Higher Education reported that 71% of those enrolled in a technical program received a credential, certificate, state license or passed a technical assessment upon completion, and 90% of those completing a technical program found employment.
“MACC is proud of our program performance with an overall completion rate of 79%. We are also happy to report that 99% of our graduates earn an industry recognized credential, license or certification and 74% of our graduates are working in the field of their training,” Pluck said.
“We're also very proud of our 91.86% positive post-program placement rate which includes graduates who are in related employment, nonrelated employment and continuing their education.”
Graduates of Madison Adult Career Center can earn college credit toward an associate’s degree through articulation agreements with local community colleges.
“Approximately 20% of our healthcare graduates continue their education after MACC with some of them working in the field of their training while doing so," Pluck said.
ABOUT OHIO TECHNICAL CENTERS
Ohio Technical Centers (OTCs), a division of the Ohio Association of Career-Technical Superintendents, are an association of 51 independently operated career technical centers offering educational programs to adults specific to local needs, improving the job skills and professional competencies of Ohio’s workforce.
These Centers close the gap between urgent, in-demand workplace expectations and worker marketability through accredited programs in skilled trades and credentialed careers and ongoing interaction with local employers. In addition, Ohio Technical Centers facilitate and encourage professional development through a range of customizable services for students, employers, and the broader community. The result is a refreshed, competent, and adaptable talent pool eager to apply their education immediately and for the longer term.
To learn more about the Ohio Technical Centers and find a local OTC, visit ohiotechnicalcenters.com.