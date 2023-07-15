beautifulthings01

(From left to right) Zoni McCowan, Toni Beauford, Marvin Beauford and Angie Patton in front of Madame B’s Beautiful Things on North Mulberry Street. The Beaufords have operated the antique shop since 2019.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Toni Beauford said she hears items destined for a landfill speak to her for help.

“I think they say, ‘Don’t leave me here, take me home,’” she said. “I try hard to keep things original, but I also want to give it a chance at a second life.”

Madame B's Beautiful Things

Toni Beauford's favorite piece in her shop that she has altered is this Drexel corner cabinet. She said she had to repair and repaint it, and added custom-printed wallpaper from Spoonflower.

