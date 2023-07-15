(From left to right) Zoni McCowan, Toni Beauford, Marvin Beauford and Angie Patton in front of Madame B’s Beautiful Things on North Mulberry Street. The Beaufords have operated the antique shop since 2019.
Beauford collects antique home decor and clothing to sell to new owners. She also “upcycles” damaged items to repair and repurpose them.
“I’m not afraid to pick stuff up off the street,” she said. “It’s no good for our world footprint to throw things away. I’d much rather repair something and help it find a good home.”
The retired healthcare professional also goes to estate sales and antique auctions to find inventory. One of her favorite pieces in the store is a kitchen seller’s cabinet that has vertical storage space for dishes and a countertop for preparing food.
“Before you had a lot of built-in cabinet space, this was probably what people used,” Beauford said. “And this one even has menus and ideas of what to serve during different seasons.”
The sign in front of Madame B’s Beautiful Things reads “purveyor of the exquisite and lovely.” Beauford said she wanted the slogan to represent how she gathers unique items for a variety of tastes and styles.
“Just tell me what you like and I’ll help treasure hunt,” she said.
Andrew Whapham, proprietor of the The Voegele Historic Lofts, has used Beauford's work in his Airbnb and some of the loft's communal spaces.
"It's a really great mutually helpful relationship we have," Whapham said. "Toni was the primary purveyor of all things beautiful in our first Airbnb, and she helped with our office and resident space.
"She's really a true partner for highlighting great things in Mansfield and can find the perfect piece for any space."
Madame B’s Beautiful Things also houses its Etsy shop and furniture repair workshop on Mulberry Street, where the team refurbishes or upcycles antique items.
Beauford said her shop is getting a new parking lot and fence soon. The store is usually open by 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays–Sundays.
Madame B’s Beautiful Things can also be found on Facebook and Etsy. Anyone who wants to make an appointment to shop during any hours can message the Facebook page or contact 419-545-0637.