MANSFIELD -- Chris Kelly credits the local community for radio station Y105 (105.3 WYHT) becoming a national finalist for a Crystal Radio Award.
“This nomination and recognition couldn’t have been possible without the community coming together, hearing our call and giving back," said Kelly, program director for Mansfield's iHeart stations WYHT, WSWR, WFXN, WXXF and WNCO-AM & WMAN.
"This award and nomination nod belong to our community," Kelly said.
Indeed, the station was nominated for outstanding community service in an awards process operated by the National Association of Broadcasters.
Y105's local efforts included its IHeartRADIO for the homeless, Paws-A-Thon for the Richland County Humane Society and "Stuff the Bus" with Sluss Realty.
This year marks the 36th annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards.
Since 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards have recognized radio stations for their year-round commitment to community service.
The finalists will be celebrated and the winners announced during the "We Are Broadcasters" awards ceremony on April 18 on the Main Stage at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
NAB will also present Bonneville International’s KTAR-FM Phoenix, Ariz. with the esteemed Crystal Heritage Award during the ceremony.
The Heritage Award recognizes radio stations that have won a total of five Crystal Radio Awards for exceptional year-round community service efforts. Only 10 other stations have received this honor.
A total of 50 radio stations across the country are nominated this tear. Ten Crystal Radio Award winners will be chosen from the above finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms.
Other Ohio radio stations nominated are WHIO-AM in Dayton, WKRQ-FM in Cincinnati, WREW-FM in Cincinnati and WTAM-AM in Cleveland.
Kelly is also the vice president of programming for iHeartMedia radio stations in Ashland/Mansfield, Parkersburg, W.Va. and Wheeling, W.Va.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"