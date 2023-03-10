Chris Kelly

Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield, helped again lead a donation drive to benefit local unhoused residents in November 2022. (Submitted photo)

MANSFIELD -- Chris Kelly credits the local community for radio station Y105 (105.3 WYHT) becoming a national finalist for a Crystal Radio Award.

“This nomination and recognition couldn’t have been possible without the community coming together, hearing our call and giving back," said Kelly, program director for Mansfield's iHeart stations WYHT, WSWR, WFXN, WXXF and WNCO-AM & WMAN.

