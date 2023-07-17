Kathy Ezawa

MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Kathy Ezawa, Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on June 30.

Ezawa was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her years of dedication to the Domestic Violence Shelter.

