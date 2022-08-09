MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning its sixth annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting.
The event will take place on Oct. 25 from 5 to 8 pm at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business.
There is no charge for Chamber member businesses to provide tastings. A non-member rate is also available.
The Savor & Sip event is a celebration of all things culinary in our area, from mouth-watering appetizers, entrees, desserts, pastries, and beverages from some of the area's finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries, delis, and beverage companies. There will also be entertainment and a silent auction happening throughout the evening, allowing attendees to bid on a large selection of items.
This event is limited to 550 guests and is typically a sell-out crowd. Entry for attendees is $20 per person when registered by Oct. 11.
Attendees will enjoy food samples from 20-plus food vendors and a cash bar will also be available. The public is encouraged to attend to enjoy the food and live music, along with getting a jump on holiday shopping by bidding on a vast number of auction items.