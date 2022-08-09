Savor & Sip logo

MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning its sixth annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting.

The event will take place on Oct. 25 from 5 to 8 pm at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business.

Support Our Journalism

Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today.

Tags