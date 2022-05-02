SHELBY -- Connie Roub bought the Roush Building with dreams of having a few shops to occupy the space provided in the large building in downtown Shelby.
On May 4, 2021, when the sale was complete, she had one shop in the building. Much to her surprise, the building is now completely full of many, many little shops. Hence the name of the building is now “Little Shops of Shelby.”
At its one-year anniversary, every inch of the building is in use -- even the garage holds Black Fork Barbell Club, managed by Justin Kilgore.
A house plant store can be found on the bottom floor, along with tobacco items, homemade crafts, wooden signs, wind chimes, custom-made shirts, lots of clothing areas, homemade body lotions and soaps. Other items include pet supplies and pet accessories, homemade jewelry, American Girls clothing, a photography studio, a tea shop that specializes in flavors like Bubble tea, healing crystals, girls formal wear in sizes 6 to 18, wreaths, headbands, kids toys, skincare, homemade beaded jewelry, baked goods, barnyard signs and more.
Customers can pick up the latest Avon book to look what Avon has on sale.
The store also has a backroom for rent available for private parties. Roub said she is very impressed with a couple of the shops being owned and managed by a couple of teenagers and they have been very successful.
Her dream has bloomed bigger and brighter than she had ever imagined.
