On Monday, May 23rd, Little Buckeye Children’s Museum announced that they will be changing their name to “Buckeye Imagination Museum.”
They will fully transition to using this new name in early autumn, in conjunction with the opening of their new facility; a two floor, 30,000 square foot building located at 175 West Third Street, just two blocks away from the current location.
“Little Buckeye Children's Museum is evolving,” said Executive Director, Fred Boll. “We are changing our name, but not our vision, mission, or commitment to the community. We will continue to be a safe and fun place for your family to play.”
The museum’s current exhibits are mostly built for children 10 years old or younger. However, the staff and leadership recognize the importance of play for all ages, not just younger children.
The nonprofit is looking to expand the age range the museum serves to ages 2 through adults. The name change and location move are part of that expansion.
“When we made the decision to move the facility into a new location, it gave the board an opportunity to look at the overall mission of the museum, and its organizational effectiveness,” said Board President Jason Guilliams. “Included in that conversation was the name.”
“If you want to get a 12 or 13 year old to come to the museum and you call it ‘Little Buckeye,’ it’s not going to work,” said Boll. “The name change reflects the expanded age ranges we’ll be able to serve.”
In 2015, Boll and his team began the process of searching for a new facility. They knew this was vital to their growth as their current location presents a few challenges; including parking, full ADA accessibility, and space for new and larger exhibits. That will all change with the new location.
“We’re expanding so we can expand the services we provide,” Boll said.
Although expanding and growing, Buckeye Imagination Museum is not leaving anything behind. Providing hands-on play and opportunities for families and friends to interact with each other and use their imaginations is still the key.
When the new museum opens later this year, families will find all of their favorite exhibits (just bigger) along with many new exhibits. The new location will also have dedicated parking and a working elevator to make play even more accessible to all.
“Whether you’ve never been to the museum, it’s been a while, or you visited recently, there will be opportunities for new and exciting experiences,” Guilliams said.
All memberships, gift certificates, and passes to the current museum will continue to be honored as normal in the transition.
You can also find information on museum hours, current location, and anything else at www.littlebuckeye.org or by calling 419-522-2332.
