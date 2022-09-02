MRCPL1

In the celebration of September’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month, Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) is partnering with several of Richland County’s locally-owned businesses to offer discounts to cardholders. The “Power of the Card” is a month-long campaign that allows MRCPL cardholders to not only use their card to check out the fantastic materials at the Library but to receive discounts at the stores they already know and love in their towns.

The following businesses are offering discounts to MRCPL cardholders this September: Bellville Flowers, Buckeye Imagination Museum, Bucks Bar & Grill, City Garden Café, Doc’s Deli, Country Fabrics, DQ of Mansfield, Element of Art, Johnny Johnson Sports, Open Door Café, Richland Carrousel Park, Reindeer Grill, Scoops Frozen Treats, Studio 10 Salon and Spa, Shelby Community and Senior Center, Smile Doctors, Tara’s Floral Expressions, The Boot Life, and Witaker’s Natural Market. Just show your library card at the point of sale. It’s that easy! For a complete list of participating businesses, links to their websites, and the offered discounts, visit mrcpl.org.

MRCPL

Tags