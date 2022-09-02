In the celebration of September’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month, Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) is partnering with several of Richland County’s locally-owned businesses to offer discounts to cardholders. The “Power of the Card” is a month-long campaign that allows MRCPL cardholders to not only use their card to check out the fantastic materials at the Library but to receive discounts at the stores they already know and love in their towns.
The following businesses are offering discounts to MRCPL cardholders this September: Bellville Flowers, Buckeye Imagination Museum, Bucks Bar & Grill, City Garden Café, Doc’s Deli, Country Fabrics, DQ of Mansfield, Element of Art, Johnny Johnson Sports, Open Door Café, Richland Carrousel Park, Reindeer Grill, Scoops Frozen Treats, Studio 10 Salon and Spa, Shelby Community and Senior Center, Smile Doctors, Tara’s Floral Expressions, The Boot Life, and Witaker’s Natural Market. Just show your library card at the point of sale. It’s that easy! For a complete list of participating businesses, links to their websites, and the offered discounts, visit mrcpl.org.
Residents unfamiliar with today’s library will be surprised by how the collections, resources, and services have developed to support the changing needs of daily life. Customers can use one of over 30 power tools to finish a DIY project, check out over one hundred board games or puzzles, start a new hobby with one of our musical instruments, or ensure internet access by borrowing a WiFi hotspot. Stop by the Main Library’s Laptop Kiosk to spend up to two hours on a laptop when internet access isn’t available. Print an important file directly from your phone and get it notarized on the spot by a staff member. Our Learning Lab staff can provide one-on-one assistance with your mobile device. Check out the latest video game for your system to try it before you buy it!
MRCPL branches are essential hubs of their communities providing books, movies, eBooks, music, genealogy and research databases, public computers, and more. In addition to our collections, we continue to enhance the quality of life of our community by providing engaging programs for all ages, job services, safe and comfortable environments, and welcoming, helpful staff.
It’s easier than ever to get an MRCPL library card with the new online card application or stop by one of our nine branch locations or our Bookmobile to complete an in-person application. Join MRCPL and participating businesses to experience the “Power of the Card” this September!