Bob and Jen Poth of BP Electric of Ohio in Lexington accepted honors at HomeServe's 7th annual Contractor Awards in Chattanooga.

LEXINGTON – BP Electric of Ohio co-owner Jen Poth said employee camaraderie and customer service are pillars of her electrical contracting company.

Jen Poth’s husband, Bob Poth, founded BP Electric in 2004 after working at Carter Electric in Galion. He decided it was time to take most of his own profits, knowing entrepreneurship also comes with its own risks.

