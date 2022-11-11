MANSFIELD — Pens scribbled, eyes widened and minds expanded at Kingwood Center Gardens Thursday as 25 Leadership Development participants listened to seven panelists discuss Richland County’s local workforce.
Panelists included:
Lori Bedson - Interim Director of Richland County Job & Family Services
Ann Smith - Vice President of Spherion of Mid-Ohio, RCDG Chair on Richland Area Chamber Board
Sonja Pluck - Madison Adult Career Center Director
Clint Knight - Workforce Development Director for Richland Area Chamber
Crystal Davis Weese - Workforce Recruitment Coordinator at NECIC, Richland County Reentry Coalition, Richland County Citizen Circle
Mitch Jacobsen - Vocational Services Director for Catalyst Life Services
Ron Klonowski - East Central Business Relations Specialist for Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
Smith discussed how leaders can improve their job positions to better suit the current “employees’ market.”
“I’ve had to turn down many clients when they just expect a temp agency or a staff agency to fill every position,” Smith said. “I’ve had to say, you’re not fillable. There’s nothing that will attract these individuals.
“They have the skills, but you have to take the time to invest into training and also to invest into mentoring and coaching.”
Weese said she is developing programs for career exploration catered to students and young adults. She hosted the first emerging workforce workshop last year, offering the opportunity for participants to listen to diverse local workers discuss how they trained for their careers and what their responsibilities are.
Weese said she plans to host this program on a quarterly basis and wants to establish partnerships with K-12 schools to expand trade education and job shadowing opportunities.
Participants asked panelists when a job advertisement should include education requirements. Knight said, “If it’s on a wishlist, take it off.”
“The likelihood that there’s somebody out there who can do that job without a bachelor’s degree is very high,” Knight said. “But they’ll look at it and say, I’m not going to waste my time applying.”
Pluck said her biggest takeaway from the panel was the importance of listening and learning from other business owners.
“There was a lot of information shared today,” she said. “In this community, we have some very strong partnerships. If you have an idea or suggestion, don’t hesitate to pick up the phone and call any one of us up here.
“There’s going to be some kind of connection that can get your thoughts to the table somewhere.”
Knight said he is optimistic for the future of Richland County’s residents and workforce. He expects population growth as some remote workers relocate to Mansfield, and as the county develops additional housing.
“We’re on a growth trend and we expect that to continue,” he said.
Other points of discussion at the "Building a Thriving Local Workforce in Richland County” panel included:
-- Funding for apprenticeships and on-the-job training
-- Transportation access for employees who are disabled or low-income
-- Benefits and company values that align with employees’ needs
-- Growth and advancement opportunities for entry-level employees
-- Communicating company values in job listings
-- Wage growth consistent with job responsibilities