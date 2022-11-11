kingwoodpanel

Lori Bedson of Richland County Job & Family Services discusses workforce retention plans with her fellow panelists at the "Building a Thriving Local Workforce in Richland County” discussion Nov. 10.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Pens scribbled, eyes widened and minds expanded at Kingwood Center Gardens Thursday as 25 Leadership Development participants listened to seven panelists discuss Richland County’s local workforce.

Panelists included:

