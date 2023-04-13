kellys01

Kelly's Dairy Bar has an 18-hole golf course open from March 1 through mid-October. The business offers a group appreciation program for one free round of mini golf.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Jim Heenan said most people don’t believe him when he tells them he offers local groups free rounds of mini golf.

“When people call and ask about it, they almost think you’re lying to them,” the Kelly’s Dairy Bar owner said. “Most of the groups will buy food or another round of golf, but they really don’t need to.”

