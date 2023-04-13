MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Jim Heenan said most people don’t believe him when he tells them he offers local groups free rounds of mini golf.
“When people call and ask about it, they almost think you’re lying to them,” the Kelly’s Dairy Bar owner said. “Most of the groups will buy food or another round of golf, but they really don’t need to.”
Heenan bought Kelly’s Dairy Bar and Mini Golf from Scott Kelly in 2005 and started the group appreciation program a few years later.
The only requirement he has for groups is that there aren’t too many visiting on the same day.
“We’ve had offices come down, youth sports, churches, non-profit boards — it doesn’t matter what it is or how big the group is,” Heenan said. “Daycares come down quite a bit, too.”
Kelly’s Dairy Bar has an 18-hole mini golf course and serves ice cream, sandwiches and traditional diner food.
Heenan said he rarely plays the course himself unless he’s with his grandkids. Many customers come to the business wanting to meet or talk to him.
“To do this kind of thing, you have to love people and love your job,” Heenan said. “And I do. The best part of this program to me is meeting so many new friends and new people. I think you get out of the community what you put into it.”
Kelly’s prints group appreciation program certificates for participants — one certificate if the group is coming together and individual tickets if participants plan to come individually.
Children on sports teams can also receive a free round of mini golf if they wear their team uniform.
“I think life is a group sport,” Heenan said. “It really helps to do things like this when you’re building a good team.
“When I worked at Wonder Bread, one of the things all the workers would do was go out to dinner on a Friday, which was great to get to know some of the folks who weren’t as outgoing.”