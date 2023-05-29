MANSFIELD — Source Brand Solutions (SBS) and Source Media are thrilled to announce the addition of Katie Foster to their team as a Digital Marketing Specialist.
With her expertise and passion for creative marketing strategies, Foster is set to make a significant impact on the company's branding and client growth.
Foster brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role. She holds a bachelor's degree in public relations and strategic communication, with a minor in journalism, from Ashland University.
Her educational background has provided her with a strong foundation in effective communication and strategic planning, making her an ideal fit for SBS.
“One of the things I enjoy most about this position is working with clients and having the ability to be creative and watching ideas that not only I, but the operations team, make come to life,” Foster said.
When asked about her affinity for marketing, Foster expressed her love for witnessing the transformation of clients' nervousness into excitement as they embark on their branding journey, something that fuels her drive.
Apart from her professional endeavors, Foster enjoys various activities outside of work. She is an avid runner and weightlifter, finding solace and motivation in pushing her physical limits.
Foster also cherishes spending quality time with friends, allowing her to unwind and create lasting memories. Additionally, she is an ardent reader, particularly drawn to thrillers and crime fiction.
“One of my favorite authors would definitely be Mary Kubica. I think she probably takes the cake,” Foster said.
Speaking of food, Foster loves her mother’s homemade tamales and carnitas. But you better leave the mushrooms off the plate.
Foster’s enthusiasm for her new position and the opportunity for professional growth is palpable. She is excited to contribute her talents and continue expanding her skill set in ways she had not anticipated.
Joining Source Brand Solutions has provided her with the ideal platform to pursue her passion while making a meaningful impact on clients and the company's success.
SBS is delighted to welcome Foster to the team and looks forward to the valuable contributions she will bring to their digital marketing initiatives.
With her unique blend of creativity, strategic thinking and dedication to client satisfaction, Foster is poised to thrive in her role and contribute to the company's continued success.
“I was very excited to take this position, and it was really thrilling for me to not only find a job after college, but find a job I truly really enjoy," Foster said.
"I can’t wait to continue to grow and in ways and areas I didn't realize that I was going to be able to grow before, and it's delightful to be able to do that in this job.”
SBS is a leading marketing agency that specializes in helping businesses establish their brands and enhance their online presence. With a focus on digital marketing strategies, Source Brand Solutions helps clients build strong brand identities, reach their target audiences, and drive business growth.