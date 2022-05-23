MANSFIELD — Samuel Kalashnik aspires to make electronics for a living.
With one unique creation under his belt, the Mansfield Christian seventh grader is off to a pretty good start.
Kalashnik is the youngest member of this year’s YEA! Richland cohort. The Young Entrepreneurs Academy guides middle and high school students through the process of starting and running a legitimate business or social movement over the course of a full academic year.
Each year’s YEA! students begin the program with basic lessons on finance and business, and end it by licensing their business and pitching their product or service to a panel of local judges.
That panel determines how much start-up funding each business receives. Since its founding in 2015, YEA! Richland has helped 50 students launch 48 businesses and awarded over $31,000 in start-up funding.
Jodie Perry, director of the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, said most of the start-up funds have been donated by area businesses. Richland County's business community also contribute to the program by spending time with students over the course of the school year.
“(The students) do a lot of work and there's a lot of work on our side," Perry said. "We had business mentors that came in and met with the students. We had guest speakers throughout the program. So it's really a lot of people that helped pull it off.”
Kalashnik received $900 for Kalmer Electronics, a budding business selling light-up Christmas stockings. Each stocking is equipped with LED lights that can be activated with a remote control and synced to music via Bluetooth.
In addition to the start-up money, Kalashnik was chosen to represent Richland County during the national YEA! Competition on June 4. Kalashnik will compete virtually against other students from across the country for additional funding and a college scholarship.
Supporters can tune in to the competition for free by registering on Eventbrite.
Other young entrepreneurs in this year’s cohort were Lauren Morgenstern, Ashley Morgenstern and Sachie Tatum.
Tatum is an eighth grade student at Ontario Middle School. She creates and sells wire-wrapped jewelry through her business, TT’s Accessories.
Tatum said she enrolled in YEA after coming up with the concept for her business.
“I had the idea the year before, I just didn’t know how to get it started, so my mom found YEA,” she said.
Tatum sells her products through her company's Instagram page. She will also have a booth at this year's Juneteenth Parade & Festival and Juneteenth in the Gardens.
The Morgenstern sisters signed up in part due to their sister Miriam’s positive experience with YEA! a few years ago.
Lauren is an eighth grader at Lexington Junior High School. Her custom t-shirt company, Helpful Hearts, was awarded $600 during the investor panel.
Ten percent of Helpful Hearts profits will be donated to The Ocean Cleanup.
Ashley is a junior at Pioneer Career & Technology Center. Her business, TravelZip, received $700 from panel investors.
TravelZip sells covers that zip open and shut to cover pots and pans. Morgenstern said the covers are designed to keep dishes warm and prevent spilling.
Perry said the program benefits students by teaching them practical life skills like money management, networking and public speaking.
Many learn that there's more to running a business than they initially expected.
"They realize 'To actually make this work, I need to really have a working knowledge of the numbers and understand what customers are looking for. How do I market?'" Perry said.
Perry said the program presents entrepreneurship as a viable pathway for students once they finish school.
"Most of these students aren't going to retire on the businesses they are starting here, but now they know what they would need to do," Perry said. "They've written a business plan, they've pitched to potential investors. I think that's big."
Kalashnik and the Morgenstern sisters have yet to announce how and where to purchase their products. To keep up with their progress, follow the YEA Richland Facebook page.
For more information on volunteering or enrolling a student for next year's YEA! cohort, contact Jodie Perry at jperry@richlandareachamber.com.