Inspire to Hire Junior Achievement

For teachers interested in the JA Virtual Inspire event for 7th- to 12th-grade students, which will kick off in December and run through June of 2023, contact JA’s Denice Schafer to learn more at denice.schafer@ja.org or by calling 330-433-0063 x117.

MANSFIELD – To help guide and enlighten Ohio students as they consider their future careers, Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio (JA) is proud to present JA Inspire to Hire.

A career exploration experience unlike any other, JA Inspire to Hire is a collaborative effort of local educators and industry leaders to educate and empower students on the possible paths their careers can take.

JA Inspire event

For the program to be successful, Junior Achievement invites any interested businesses to register for the JA Inspire events.

Tags