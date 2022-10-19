MANSFIELD – JPB Professional Marketing (JPB) is thrilled to be nominated for 2022 Small Business of the Year with the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.
The award is designed to recognize awesome customer service, employee benefits and/or community support in local businesses.
To be considered for the Small Business of the Year Awards, the nominated business must:
● Be headquartered in Richland County.
● Employ 250 or fewer full-time equivalent employees.
● In operation for at least three years.
● Have annual sales revenue of less than $20 million.
● Demonstrate an active concern for the community.
Paig Lamp, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of JPB, said the nomination is a great honor.
“The nomination was anonymous, so knowing that someone out there sees the way we do business and how we engage with the community as worthy of this honor is really humbling," Lamp said. "We are very grateful.”
Lamp also noted that, because of tremendous growth for JPB in the past year, the business has relocated to 42 N. Main Street, Suite B, Mansfield, Ohio, 44902.
“We just moved in at the beginning of October, and we are very excited for this new location that’s not only comfortable for our visiting clients but has the space for our growing team," Lamp said. "We are very happy to have our home in Mansfield.”
With several hundred clients throughout Ohio and a few across the nation, JPB has a full staff of 18 including CEO, Jason Lamp, Managing Partner, Paig Lamp, Director of Operations, Bailey DeWitt, as well as Digital Strategists, Project Managers, Marketing Consultants, Website Designers, SEO Specialists, Content Creators, Media and Branding Managers, and interns.
They are a company proud to be a leader in digital marketing among community-minded businesses, including restaurants, manufacturers, retail stores, and more. Its success is thanks to the team’s dedication and passion for helping small and medium-sized businesses with that necessary touch of local flair.
For more information about JPB Professional Marketing and its services, contact Paig Lamp at 419-282-2905.