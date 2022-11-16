MANSFIELD -- JPB Professional Marketing is announcing its annual turkey gift check giveaway for the holiday season. It will take place at South Park, 100 Brinkerhoff Ave. in Mansfield on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 9 a.m. through when supplies are out.
This year, the giveaway will be a Butterball check, valued at $20 each. They can be used at any local Kroger, Meijer or Walmart. Checks can be used for turkeys, lunchmeat, or any Butterball product. 200 Butterball checks are available to the public and there is a limit of one per household.
Bailey Dewitt, JPB Director of Operations, said this giveaway is an important part of the holidays for JPB.
“We are thankful to our community and its continued support, and this is simply a chance for us to give a little back," she said.
Dewitt said JPB decided on gift checks so each family who receives them can decide for themselves which products they want to purchase.
With several hundred clients throughout Ohio and a few across the nation, JPB has a full staff of 18 including Dewitt, CEO Jason Lamp, Managing Partner Paig Lamp, as well as digital strategists, project managers, marketing consultants, website designers, SEO specialists, content creators, media and branding managers and interns.
JPB is a company proud to be a leader in digital marketing among community-minded businesses, including restaurants, manufacturers, retail stores and more.
For more information about JPB Professional Marketing and the giveaway, contact Paig Lamp at (419) 282-2905.