MANSFIELD -- JPB Professional Marketing is announcing its annual turkey gift check giveaway for the holiday season. It will take place at South Park, 100 Brinkerhoff Ave. in Mansfield on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 9 a.m. through when supplies are out.

This year, the giveaway will be a Butterball check, valued at $20 each. They can be used at any local Kroger, Meijer or Walmart. Checks can be used for turkeys, lunchmeat, or any Butterball product. 200 Butterball checks are available to the public and there is a limit of one per household.

