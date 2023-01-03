Throughout his entire legal career, attorney Jonathon “JC” Elgin has represented debtors in bankruptcy, assisting them in turning their financial lives around and starting fresh.
Directly out of law school, he began his private practice in Shelby, then represented the County as a creditor, an entity trying to collect a debtor’s money, at the prosecutor’s office before returning to his private practice.
Before he attended law school, Elgin was a tech director at the local schools, with a master’s degree in IT (Information Technology). By having this degree and knowledge, he is able to include much more technology into the practice.
“Our practice is highly technology integrated. We do most of our paperwork digitally. Folks can still bring us paper, we have lots of people who drop stuff off,” Elgin said.
“We have an advantage using the tech tools to our advantage. That also allows us to use software to maximize people’s exemptions and to prepare the files correctly the first time.”
His work in the schools gave him the heart of an educator, which is a major benefit to his clients. Elgin and all those at the practice make sure that the clients get all of the information and are educated throughout the whole process, avoiding confusion and mishaps.
They value honesty and patience, going out of their way to explain each step of the process and what’s happening, especially when things aren’t going according to plan.
“Now, for the last two years, I’ve been exclusively representing debtors, people that owe the money,” Elgin said.
“I get to help people that are kind of on the losing end of these kinds of situations. I enjoy that a lot better than representing the county tax collector trying to take money from people who don’t have it.”
Individuals can file for bankruptcy under different chapters, but the main two are Chapter 7 (Liquidation) and Chapter 13 (Reorganization). In Chapter 7, your attorney takes a look at the things that you own, protects them, and excuses or negotiates debts.
Chapter 13 offers another option for “wage earners” and focuses on repayment. It also discharges many unsecured debts and can be appropriate for some individuals.
A trustee is always involved in the process, appointed by random assignment by the United States Trustee’s Office, a division of the Department of Justice. According to Lisa Barbacci, a trustee in Medina, their role is to review the case and court documents to make sure that all bankruptcy code requirements have been met.
“The trustee conducts a creditors’ meeting where the person filing for bankruptcy is required to answer questions under oath about their financial affairs, and creditors also have an opportunity to ask questions,” Barbacci said.
Trustees also investigate the person’s financial activities, and if they are not in compliance with the code they may not receive a bankruptcy discharge, which leaves them obligated to pay their debts. In cases that involve fraud and misconduct, there may be criminal charges.
However, most cases come from unfortunate life situations that remain outside of the person’s control, like high medical debt, job loss, etc.
“Part of our job is not only to be your advocate, but part of our job is to be your counselor and make sure that you’re maximizing your benefits. You don’t want to go through bankruptcy more than once in your lifetime. Let us help you maximize it because it’s not a fun process,” Elgin said.
“Remember that bankruptcy gives you an opportunity for a financial fresh start – a reboot - an opportunity to rebuild your finances without crippling debt,” Barbacci said.
“Part of the bankruptcy process includes counseling for budgeting and managing money – helpful tools as you move forward with your financial fresh start.”
