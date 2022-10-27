MANSFIELD – Mechanics Bank is pleased to announce Nicki Brindo, Kayla Krauss and Shirley Pew have been awarded the James A. Courtney Award. The Award is presented to Mechanics employees who best exemplify the company’s mission – “to pursue excellence in every possible way to enrich the lives of people and the communities we serve.” The award is presented on a peer nomination basis. Nicki Brindo began her career at Mechanics in 2014 as a Customer Service Representative (CSR).
Nicki later served as a Senior CSR, Customer Service Specialist (CSS), Senior CSS, CSS Coordinator and Management Trainee prior to her current position of Branch Manager at the Shelby Office. Kayla Krauss joined Mechanics in 2015 as a Customer Service Representative. Kayla served as a Customer Service Specialist prior to her current position of Answer Center Specialist.
Kayla holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Thomas Edison State University. Shirley Pew began her career at Mechanics in 1985 as a Customer Service Representative. Shirley served as Coordinator of Staff Development prior to her current position of Assistant Branch Manager at the Lexington Office.
The James A. Courtney Award, named for Mechanics’ former President, is the
company’s most prestigious recognition of performance. Mechanics Bank is Richland County’s only independent bank with nine convenient locations in Richland County.